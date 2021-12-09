Investment giant strikes 134-home deal with Crest Nicholson

The entity, which is Man Group’s private markets investment engine, is acquiring 79 flats at a development known as Campbell Wharf and 55 houses at a site called Manor View, both being built by Crest Nicholson in Milton Keynes.

The transactions mark the second time this year that the investment firm has done business with the FTSE250 house builder, after buying 95 homes in Cambridgeshire in March.

Last month, Man also agreed a lease deal with housing association Longhurst Group and said it is looking to work with up to three more social housing partners in the next 12 months.