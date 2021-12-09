Investment giant strikes 134-home deal with Crest Nicholson

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Man Global Private Markets, part of investment management giant Man Group, has agreed deals to buy 134 homes across two sites from house builder Crest Nicholson for an undisclosed sum.
The entity, which is Man Group’s private markets investment engine, is acquiring 79 flats at a development known as Campbell Wharf and 55 houses at a site called Manor View, both being built by Crest Nicholson in Milton Keynes.
The transactions mark the second time this year that the investment firm has done business with the FTSE250 house builder, after buying 95 homes in Cambridgeshire in March.
Last month, Man also agreed a lease deal with housing association Longhurst Group and said it is looking to work with up to three more social housing partners in the next 12 months.
The transactions are part of Man Group’s investment in UK property through its Community Housing Fund, which is targeting the delivery of 3,500 homes across various tenures by 2026.
The fund also registered a for-profit provider of social housing, called Habitare Homes, with the Regulator of Social Housing in April.
At Campbell Wharf, the firm said the 79 flats will be offered at “discounted rent” – priced no higher than 80% of market rents – with a focus on key and essential workers. The flats will be part of a wider mixed-use development which will feature 383 homes in total, according to the development’s website.
At Manor View, the 95 houses will be offered by Man Group as shared ownership. The wider Crest Nicholson scheme will feature homes ranging from two to five bedrooms.
Shamez Alibhai, managing director and head of community housing at Man GPM, said: “Through our partnership with Crest Nicholson, we are increasing the overall allocation of key worker and shared ownership housing in Milton Keynes while providing place-making for those who need it in the local community – a key tenet of the [Community Housing] Fund.”
Man Group is also working with modular house builder Ilke Homes after signing a £31m deal for 227 offsite homes year ago.
In February, Crest Nicholson launched a new division focused on the affordable housing market as part of a bid to increase its bulk sales to housing associations.
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