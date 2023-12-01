Investment giants target affordable housing with £100m joint venture

Man GPM, the private markets investment arm of London Stock Exchange-listed Man Group, and Germany-based Patrizia have announced the deal to develop new build single-family rental homes.

The JV will “help address the acute shortage of good-quality housing for mid-market renters in locations around England where housing affordability is poor”, according to the firms.

The exact nature of the tenures that will be offered is not clear at this stage.

The deal is the latest in a long line of growing private investment in the UK affordable housing space, with investors attracted by the relatively safe haven of UK property assets.