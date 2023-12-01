Investment giants target affordable housing with £100m joint venture

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Two global investment firms have launched a joint venture (JV) aimed at investing £100m in building highly energy-efficient affordable housing in England.
Man GPM, the private markets investment arm of London Stock Exchange-listed Man Group, and Germany-based Patrizia have announced the deal to develop new build single-family rental homes.
The JV will “help address the acute shortage of good-quality housing for mid-market renters in locations around England where housing affordability is poor”, according to the firms.
The exact nature of the tenures that will be offered is not clear at this stage.
The deal is the latest in a long line of growing private investment in the UK affordable housing space, with investors attracted by the relatively safe haven of UK property assets.
Patrizia, which has €59bn in assets under management, said the JV is part of a wider ambition to house 10,000 people in affordable and social homes through its “pan-European impact investment strategy”.
The JV has already committed to forward-fund the development of 70 new build homes on long-term affordable rents as part of a wider scheme in Milton Keynes.
All homes under the JV will have an Energy Performance Certificate of Band A, according to the firms. A “zero operational carbon footprint” will also be targeted.
Marleen Bikker-Bekkers, Patrizia’s sustainable communities fund manager and head of European investments, said the JV will deliver “real social value, as well as attractive risk-adjusted returns”.
Funds for the JV will be provided by Patrizia Sustainable Communities and Man Group, with Man GPM acting as the operating partner through its community housing team.
Shamez Alibhai, managing director and head of community housing at Man GPM, added: “We hope this innovative joint venture will set a benchmark for delivering environmentally and socially sustainable housing developments.”
Man GPM, which was formed in 2017, has been active in the UK housing market in the past couple of years. It has a target to deliver 3,500 homes by 2026, partly through tie-ups with housing associations. The Man Group subsidiary also owns for-profit registered provider Habitare Homes.
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