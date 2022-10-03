Investment Zones applications open as government urges councils to ‘go for growth’

Under the scheme, which opened yesterday (2 October), areas can apply to host a ‘zone’ – a specific area designed to boost housebuilding and “transform towns and cities across the country”.

Ministers have already been in discussion with 38 areas such as Tees Valley, the West Midlands and Liverpool City Region, and it is now seeking expressions of interest from these places, as well as all other mayoral combined authorities, upper tier local authorities and freeports in England.

In an Investment Zone, the need for planning applications will be “minimised” and where planning applications remain necessary, they will be “radically streamlined”, the government has said.

Businesses within the zones will benefit from a range of tax incentives, which could last up to 10 years and will include relief on business rates, stamp duty land tax and employer National Insurance contributions.