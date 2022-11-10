Investment Zones could be scrapped in Autumn Budget, reports suggest

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The Investment Zones proposed during Liz Truss’ reign as prime minister may be scrapped in next week’s Autumn Budget, it has been reported.
Reports in the Financial Times (FT) suggested the chancellor Jeremy Hunt intends to axe or at least significantly scale back the plan, which promised to increase investment in local areas.
According to the report, housing secretary Michael Gove has lobbied to get rid of the zones in favour of a “revamped urban regeneration policy”.
Investment Zones – a specific area designed to boost housebuilding and the local economy – were first proposed by Ms Truss. The aim of the zones was to “turbocharge” development through lower taxes and relaxed planning rules.
Just over a month ago, the government opened applications for the zones and urged local authorities to apply to host a zone.
After the application window opened, the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) submitted plans to build up to 18,000 homes as part of the initiative.
The government said it was seeking to slash red tape in the zones that “needlessly” slows down development and that it is reviewing “ineffective EU requirements, lengthy consultations with statutory bodies and onerous national and local policy rules”.
This approach was criticised by charities, which raised concerns that the plans would strip vital environmental protections and put wildlife at risk.
On 30 October, when asked about the zones by Sky News broadcaster Sophie Ridge, Mr Gove said he was “reviewing them”.
He said one of the concerns made about the plans was the impact on the environment.
“I’ve been very clear, and the prime minister has been very clear, that under no circumstances will be weaken environmental protections,” Mr Gove stated.
“Although no final decisions have been made, and the zones might alternatively be scaled back dramatically by Hunt, government officials said the chancellor was expected to kill off what was a pet Truss project,” said a report in the FT.
A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities told Inside Housing that “all spending decisions will be considered in the Autumn Statement”, which is set to be announced on 17 November.
The Treasury has been contacted for comment.
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