Investment Zones could be scrapped in Autumn Budget, reports suggest

Reports in the Financial Times (FT) suggested the chancellor Jeremy Hunt intends to axe or at least significantly scale back the plan, which promised to increase investment in local areas.

According to the report, housing secretary Michael Gove has lobbied to get rid of the zones in favour of a “revamped urban regeneration policy”.

Investment Zones – a specific area designed to boost housebuilding and the local economy – were first proposed by Ms Truss. The aim of the zones was to “turbocharge” development through lower taxes and relaxed planning rules.

Just over a month ago, the government opened applications for the zones and urged local authorities to apply to host a zone.