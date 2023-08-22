SHF hopes to increase the visibility of health problems related to accommodation by encouraging parents to report them. “We tell mums to show their children’s bedbug bites at their immunisation appointments, ask for them to be documented, and for it to be written on the notes that they’re living in temporary accommodation,” says Angie Ouattara, its maternal health lead. “We tell them it’s OK to complain, to say this is not OK, because so much of this is hidden and not talked about.”

However, many parents are reluctant to report problems. They fear being referred to social services for being a “bad mum”, Ms Ouattara says.

“Families in these situations have often not had brilliant experiences with professionals,” adds Dr Jen Davies, a clinical psychologist who also works for SHF.

To build trust, the foundation runs stay-and-play sessions at a GP practice in Manchester. “Lots of the accommodation has no communal space for parents to gather, so we give them opportunities for peer support,” says Dr Davies. “It’s also a space with toys, so it gives them a chance to delight in their children playing, and allows us to have more in-depth conversations with them. The key thing in this work is building up safe enough relationships for families to feel able to trust us.”

Unsafe environment

Ms Ouattara says the “chaos” of repeated displacement means healthcare “goes out the window” for many families.

“Nothing is permanent; there is no stability where they’re living. They have so many other priorities, in the sense of just feeling safe and having somewhere to be.”

The consequences of this situation are worrying: GPs remove families from their lists when they move out of catchment areas; children are discharged from clinics because they fail to turn up for appointments after letters are sent to old addresses; babies miss immunisations. “These kids just vanish, then reappear a year or so later,” says Dr Neilson.

SHF’s work focuses on the first 1,001 post-conception days of the lives of the children they see. It is a critical period that runs up to age two and sets the long-term foundation for emotional and physical well-being, according to experts and the Department of Health and Social Care.

But SHF is also very concerned about the risks to older children when they are rehoused in temporary accommodation with single homeless men. “We’ve got lots of evidence of teenage girls being propositioned and mums being asked if they’ll have sex,” says Dr Neilson.

“It’s just not a safe environment. We would never put kids in places where we hadn’t carried out [Disclosure and Barring Service] checks. I work in Oldham and Rochdale, where we’ve just had these grooming scandals. This looks like a recipe for the next one.”

Dr Neilson supports a ban on mixed accommodation for homeless households. It’s one of several recent recommendations to make temporary accommodation safer and healthier (see box above).

“Every local authority we have a conversation with tells me this is not a problem. They say, ‘It is all fine,’ so you just go round in a loop”

But there is an immediate health risk that frustrates Dr Neilson even more: the lack of suitable sleeping arrangements for babies and infants. “Cots are as cheap as chips, but we keep putting babies into temporary accommodation without providing them. That is a massive risk for sudden, unexpected death,” she says.

A “strong link” between SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) and sleeping arrangements was identified last year in a study by the NCMD. It found that, in 2020, more than half (52%) of 124 unexplained deaths of sleeping infants had occurred when their sleeping surface was shared with an adult or older sibling.

“Every local authority we have a conversation with tells me this is not a problem,” Dr Neilson says. “They say, ‘It is all fine,’ so you just go round in a loop. They [say they] are not responsible; the landlords are responsible. But nobody takes responsibility.”

SHF hands out cots when it can. “When we see it, we’ll fix it, but this is just a sticking plaster. What we really need is a shift in policy and practice,” Dr Neilson says.

One thing that could help is finding a better way to record the type of accommodation these children are living in. Currently, researchers have to rely on respondents supplying information about accommodation in a free-text box. The NCMD is now considering adding specific questions about accommodation on their data collection forms.

While death is the most extreme consequence of poor housing conditions, it could also, tragically, soon become one of its most visible signs in babies, infants and children. “The chaos of temporary accommodation is hard for some of these families,” says Ms Ouattara. “And the tragedy of it all is that, sometimes, it does end in deaths. That’s why SHF is here.”