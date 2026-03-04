Iran war could drive construction and energy price rises, experts warn after Spring Statement

The warning came after chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered her update on plans for the UK economy on Tuesday 3 March.

Paul Rickard, chief executive of developer Pocket Living, said house builders “need to be mindful” of the potential consequences of the events in the Middle East on inflation, “especially for construction where the cost of energy has a real impact”.

Oil and natural gas prices jumped on Monday 2 March after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Experts have warned that the escalating war threatens to feed rapidly through to energy and building costs in the UK, making the chance of a rebound in housebuilding less likely.