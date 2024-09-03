Is diversification delivering?

Sharon Thandi, senior associate at Devonshires, asks whether the financial benefits of diversified activities for housing associations outweigh the risks #UKhousing

However, the Sector Risk Profile warns that the same diversified activities introduce additional risks that could potentially put social housing activities at risk. Near-misses in the sector have shown how real this risk can be.

The latest Sector Risk Profile 2023 sets out: “Diversification into non-traditional business streams can allow providers to increase their turnover and supplement their rental income and grant funding, enabling them to invest returns back into their core activities.”

Many charitable housing associations have looked to diversify their activities to meet the ever-increasing costs the sector is facing.

The primary objective of charitable housing associations is to provide affordable housing and support for those in need. Recent developments in the sector, as well as high-profile failures in tenant services and the changing consumer regulation framework, mean providers have been given a clear message to focus on their core mission of providing safe and good-quality homes and services to residents.

This has prompted a review of the merits of their diversified activities and whether these remain fit for the future. Some are turning away from the model of diversified activity cross-subsidy to meet this challenge. Commentary suggests that, for some, diversified activities may cause distraction from their core purpose.

Recent headlines from L&Q and Clarion show both organisations are considering radical changes. L&Q announced the sale of its strategic land business and Clarion announced restructuring proposals to put more resources in key priority areas.

“Housing associations face growing public scrutiny, especially regarding stock condition and repair services. Providers may be criticised for prioritising diversified activities over investing in core social housing assets and services”

So, what is the way forward for housing associations when appraising their diversification strategies?

The primary consideration is whether diversified activities align with the association’s charitable mission. Charitable housing associations exist to serve the public by providing housing and related services to those in need.

When assessing diversified activities, associations should ask: Do these activities support or detract from our core mission? Are they enhancing our ability to deliver affordable housing and support services? Does the financial reward justify the risk?

Reputational risk is closely tied to mission alignment. Housing associations face growing public scrutiny, especially regarding stock condition and repair services. Providers may be criticised for prioritising diversified activities over investing in core social housing assets and services.