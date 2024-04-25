The data from Switchee also continues to show which regions of the UK are being hit hardest by fuel poverty and where the greatest changes have been.

In England, the North East and South West experienced the most fuel poverty in the three months from 1 December. In the North East, an average of 12.08% of households in the social housing sector failed to reach the 18°C threshold in any of the previous seven days on any given day, while in the South West, that figure was 11.14%. These compare to an average of 16.99% and 14.81% respectively for the equivalent period 12 months previously. The North West was just behind these regions in 2023-24, with an average of 11.12% of households in fuel poverty, although once again, this represents an improvement against last winter, when 15.29% of households fell into fuel poverty.

At the other end of the spectrum, social homes in Greater London performed best, with just 6.24% on average failing to reach 18°C in seven straight days throughout the winter. Yorkshire and the Humber was the next best performing region, with 6.97% adjudged to be in fuel poverty on any given day.

Welsh social households continue to be the worst performing in the UK, according to the Switchee metric. In Wales, the proportion of homes that failed to achieve 18°C in seven straight days was 12.16% from December to February. In the equivalent period in 2022-23, this figure stood at 17.55%, which again made it the worst performing part of the UK.

Scotland, on the other hand, was one of the least fuel-poor parts of the UK, with just 8.89% of social homes falling into fuel poverty in the winter of 2023-24.

In Northern Ireland, just over one in 10 social homes (10.03%) were defined as fuel poor in the same period.