Is full fibre one of the keys to levelling up?

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The need to tackle regional inequalities and drive growth looks to set remain on the political agenda, even though we have entered a new era. The idea of ‘levelling up’ the country was a central plank of former prime minister Boris Johnson’s policy agenda, although the vagueness of the concept did not help its cause. Nevertheless, Liz Truss, Mr Johnson’s successor, has vowed to “double down” on this mission to “level up” the country.

One way to encourage regional growth is to provide fast, reliable, full-fibre broadband to as many people as possible. In her first speech as prime minister, Ms Truss said she wanted to build broadband “faster”. Given the amount of time people now spend online, addressing this issue feels more pressing than ever if a digital divide is to be avoided.

When it comes to the housing sector, this idea dovetails with an increasing focus on tenants’ experience since the Grenfell Tower fire, amid new legislation being introduced through the Social Housing Regulation Bill.

As part of its £5bn Project Gigabit, the government has set a strategic target to extend gigabit-capable broadband to 85% of UK premises by the end of 2025 and universal coverage by around 2030. It can play a role in tackling the digital divide, but social landlords are key when it comes to embracing full fibre.

Inside Housing spoke to Sanjay Sudra of CityFibre to assess the situation for social housing landlords.