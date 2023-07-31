Is it time for the unthinkable: converting empty commercial spaces to homes?  

Permitted development rights are controversial, but they might be the best short-term solution to our housing crisis, says Sue Edmonds #UKhousing

We didn’t know in 2022 just how bad it was going to get. In July, Savills and the London School of Economics published their report on London’s private rented sector (PRS), which had been jointly commissioned by London Councils, Trust for London and Capital Letters.

A year ago, at the Capital Letters Conference, we posed the unthinkable question: are commercial-to-residential conversions one solution to the problems of supply and affordability we can already see fomenting?

That has already put people in a spin. Permitted development rights are probably the most vilified of provisions, as they have resulted in some monstrous examples of ‘housing’ for vulnerable people.

On 24 July, Michael Gove, the housing secretary, announced that “permitted development rights are a critical component” of the government’s target of creating 300,000 new homes annually.

Their evidence that the PRS has changed since COVID-19 is incontrovertible. There has been a 41% reduction in PRS listings and a 20% increase in rents. Only 2.3% of properties are at or below the Local Housing Allowance and landlords are exiting the market, particularly at the lower end.

The latest homelessness statistics, published on 25 July, show that the number of households in temporary accommodation at the end of March 2023 had increased by 10% compared with 2022.

Temporary accommodation is anything but temporary – it is an oxymoron. People stay in hotels, B&Bs and unsuitable accommodation for months and years. Most local authorities are unable to find suitable homes for such households, let alone within legislative timescales. Nationally, the waiting list for social housing has around 1.2 million households on it.

“These empty spaces negatively impact our high streets, the local economy and communities. Shouldn’t we explore whether they can be repurposed as good-quality homes?”

The situation is getting worse, but there is no silver bullet for solving the housing crisis. As Lord Nigel Crisp said recently, this is an elephant that has to be eaten one bite at a time.

Yes, the answer is to build more homes, especially social housing that is truly affordable for the people who need it. But it will be years before we have enough homes, so what do we do in the meantime?

Since our 2022 conference, we have continued to ask about whether good-quality, commercial-to-residential conversions could create the homes that we need so much. We were delighted that this was picked up by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Ending Homelessness and the APPG for Housing Market and Housing Delivery. Their joint inquiry into rethinking commercial-to-residential conversions was led by Bob Blackman MP and Ben Everitt MP, supported by expert advisor Dr Ben Clifford from UCL’s Bartlett School of Planning.