Is local government reorganisation compatible with housebuilding targets?

So how should the government reconcile ambitious targets with the mechanics of local democracy and good planning? Specifically, can local government reorganisation – involving both the dissolution and merging of councils, redistribution of responsibilities, and disruption of existing decision-making structures – realistically support, or even coexist with, the priority to streamline housing delivery?

Already this year, county councils postponed elections to develop reorganisation proposals, while others delayed progress on local plans.

Initiatives to reform local government as laid out in the English Devolution White Paper intend to streamline the planning system. Yet, as those changes come into effect, there is every likelihood that they will delay, rather than expedite, the planning process.

There’s a concern that reorganisation could act as a brake on housebuilding at precisely the moment we need acceleration. Planning, by its nature, requires a degree of local clarity and institutional continuity; in reorganising local government, this continuity is disrupted.

This is of particular concern, because one of the first casualties of change may be the local plan. Newly formed authorities may opt to abandon adopted or emerging plans in favour of developing a new, overarching strategy.

This is understandable, as no authority wants to proceed with a plan that doesn’t reflect its new boundaries, responsibilities or political priorities, but it will invariably cause delay.

“Planning, by its nature, requires a degree of local clarity and institutional continuity; in reorganising local government, this continuity is disrupted”

Currently, according to government figures, fewer than a third of local planning authorities have an up-to-date local plan. A further round of abandoned or postponed plan-making only extends the policy vacuum, contributing to delay and uncertainty in the system. Without up-to-date plans, speculative applications increase, and not necessarily in locations where councils are planning for growth. Ultimately, even if planning applications are refused locally, more decision-making will take place at appeal, resulting in communities feeling increasingly disconnected from the process.