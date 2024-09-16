Is the Future Homes Standard ambitious enough?

As we await the final decision on the Future Homes Standard, it begs the question: what really is a future home?

During yet another summer of human-driven, record-breaking temperatures, happening alongside the UK’s housing crisis, the timing for the consultation is apt.

Together, over the next five years, our sector is aiming to build 1.5 million homes – but will our grandchildren thank us for these, or look back and wonder why we didn’t do more at this critical moment to curb emissions and future-proof their towns, cities and neighbourhoods?