Is the government fudging the numbers when it comes to housing promises?

The government’s ambitions for housing sound promising, but looking in more detail at the data raises questions, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

“The biggest boost” certainly sounds impressive, generational even, but unless I’ve missed it, I have not seen an explanation of what it actually means.

The promise often repeated by Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, is the best evidence yet that the Labour government’s ambitions for housing are about more than just its headline pledge of 1.5 million new homes in this parliament.

What’s not to like about the prospect of “the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation”?

Does the deputy prime minister mean the biggest boost in investment or the biggest boost in the number of social and affordable homes? They are not quite the same thing. And there are other questions that flow from that.

In a similar vein, how does this relate to Labour’s broader target of 1.5 million additional homes over this parliament?

The government has sometimes given the impression that if the target is met (a very big if), then a big increase in affordable housing will inevitably flow from that via Section 106.

But all the evidence suggests that this is the wrong way around and that it can only hope to come close to 1.5 million homes if a significant proportion of them are affordable.

To begin with, though, a generation is usually taken to mean 25 to 30 years. That takes us back to 1995-96, when output had reached a record high of almost 75,000 social and affordable homes in the wake of extra investment during the housing market crash.

The rest of the 20th century saw Labour cutting investment after 1997 in line with its pledge to stick to draconian Tory spending plans in its first two years in office before funding increasingly significant increases in its second and third terms.

“When we adjust to 2023-24 prices, a very different picture emerges. The peak was still in 2009-10, but investment would have to rise by 80% from 2023-24 levels to match it”

After 2010, the Conservative-led coalition slashed spending and ceased funding social rent altogether. Investment recovered after the Brexit vote in 2016 and social rent was rehabilitated, but on nothing like the same scale as before.

The graph below shows annual outturn investment by Homes England (and its predecessors) and the Greater London Authority in new affordable homes over the period. In cash terms, the peak for investment was 2009-10, and 2023-24 was the next biggest. Add the extra £800m the chancellor has found down the back of the sofa for 2025-26 and we arguably already have “the biggest boost”.

But that takes no account of inflation and would be completely misleading in the same way as government claims to be spending “record” amounts on things.

With thanks to Gillian Young, an editor of the UK Housing Review, when we adjust to 2023-24 prices, a very different picture emerges. The peak was still in 2009-10, but investment would have to rise by 80% from 2023-24 levels to match it.

Quite a challenge for the Spending Review in June.