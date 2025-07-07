Is the government risking electoral defeat if it ignores local views on its growth plans?

The government has set out a bold new vision for planning in England, shifting towards more centralised decision-making and strategic planning across local boundaries. But in doing so, it risks confirming the worst fears of residents and councillors alike: that planning is no longer something done with communities, but to them.

The heart of the matter is the tension between strategic ambition and democratic accountability.

At the centre of this shift is the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which, building on December’s Planning Reform Working Paper on Planning Committees, introduces a national scheme of delegation, reduces the level of involvement by planning committees and accelerates central government’s role in planning decisions.

“It risks confirming the worst fears of residents and councillors alike: that planning is no longer something done with communities, but to them”

The aim is to increase efficiency by transferring more decisions to officers – laudable in theory, but politically fraught in practice.

The English Devolution White Paper, also published in December, goes further still. It proposes a system of universal strategic planning, requiring every part of England to be covered not only by local plans, but also by a Spatial Development Strategy (SDS) across a wider geography. These SDSs would set housing need based on aggregated standard method calculations, potentially overriding local nuances and pitting neighbouring authorities against each other.