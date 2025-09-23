Is the government’s housebuilding target doomed?

Further back in the pipeline, the number of homes granted planning permission fell 7% in the year to the end of June to 221,000, the fourth annual decline in succession.

“It’s little wonder that new housing secretary Steve Reed went so hard on his ‘build, baby, build’ message in a meeting with leading house builders last week”

The estimates published by the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) provide a more accurate picture of new housebuilding than the familiar starts and completions figures, and a more timely one than the net additional dwellings statistics that form the basis of the target.

The official figures on net additional dwellings for 2024-25 will not be published until November but MHCLG estimates (based on EPCs for new dwellings, but allowing for demolitions) that the annual total will be 199,300. That’s just over 100,000 below the annual rate required to hit the target.

There are many mitigating factors for this: housebuilding has been battered by rising costs and interest rates and cannot be turned on like a tap, and it will be a while before the planning reforms initiated in the government’s first few weeks translate into more approvals and more new homes. But given that backdrop, it’s little wonder that new housing secretary Steve Reed went so hard on his ‘build, baby, build’ message in a meeting with leading house builders last week.

He listed action so far including the restoration of mandatory housing targets, the New Homes Accelerator and the £39bn over 10 years for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme. He promised “a blitz of new measures expected to be announced in the coming weeks and months” including New Towns and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill passing into law.

He also said that ministers will focus “on the remaining barriers, including complex planning processes, that stand in the way of building 1.5 million homes in this parliament”.