Is the reign of leasehold truly over?

However, a footnote adds: “It is important to note that here we are setting out how new shared ownership units will operate in newly built commonhold blocks. We are still considering how shared ownership will operate in existing buildings which have been converted into a commonhold.”

This leaves a massive issue unresolved: what happens to shared ownership blocks built before 2021?

One of the fundamental problems with the tenure is that a person, no matter the size of their share, is liable for 100% of the service charges. This will remain and so will the looming one of the two-tier system created by restricting reform to the new model.

For the housing market as a whole, though, the key problems are how to convert existing freeholds to commonhold and how to stop any new leaseholds being created.

On the first, while recent leasehold reforms make it cheaper to acquire a lease, the cost could still be significant and not all owners may agree. “Leasehold could have been abolished in England and Wales long ago, rather than leaving them as the only developed nations that still have it as a fundamental part of their housing system”

The government rejects the idea of equity loans for such ‘non-consenting leaseholders’ and favours finding a way to adjust their leases “to align the new commonhold rules as far as possible”.

On the second, the white paper says “we can see few reasons” why new build flats “should not be provided as commonhold from the outset”.

However, another consultation will follow. The paper adds: “We see having a viable commonhold model as the essential first step towards the development of a ban, so we will not ban the use of leasehold until we are confident that a viable alternative, through reformed commonhold, is in place.”

With the 1.5 million homes target in mind, there will also need to be “arrangements to ensure a smooth transition and protect the delivery of new, much-needed supply”.

All this represents substantial progress and if the government really can introduce it all before the end of the parliament, it will be a significant achievement.

However, it also shines an unforgiving spotlight on the failures of the past. Leasehold could have been abolished in England and Wales long ago, rather than leaving them as the only developed nations that still have it as a fundamental part of their housing system.

Had this been done in 1965 or even 2002, we would not have had the scandals of new homes sold with doubling ground rents or flats with unaccountable service charges.

We would still have had a building safety crisis and someone would still have had to pay to fix it, but we would not have had the toxic interaction between cladding and leasehold.