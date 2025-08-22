Is there a right-wing argument for council housing?

Housing finance reforms first proposed by Labour and then implemented by the coalition have led to a modest revival over the past 15 years, but on nothing like the scale envisaged here.

Most of this report by architect Ike Ijeh is about design, and it follows Policy Exchange’s work on the Building Beautiful agenda under the last Conservative government.

He contrasts that with the architectural mistakes of the 1960s and 1970s without ever quite admitting the role played by incentives from central government for councils to take up cheaper and quicker building methods.

The beauty agenda proved to be a good way to make the case for more homes to Conservatives even though it has since been downplayed under Labour. And it’s hard to argue with his call for a new generation of council housing founded on quality designs, or the many successful examples he cites from the UK and around Europe. But it’s that call for 100,000 council homes a year that really captures the attention. After all, even the £39bn pledged in the Spending Review will only deliver 300,000 affordable homes over 10 years, with just 180,000 for social rent. Unless action is taken, he argues, we will continue to spend more and more on housing benefit, with most of it an indirect state subsidy for social landlords. “After all, even the £39bn pledged in the Spending Review will only deliver 300,000 affordable homes over 10 years, with just 180,000 for social rent”

Investing in new council homes would ease pressure on the private rental market by providing homes for the most economically disadvantaged, while restricting the Right to Buy would ensure they “remain a state asset in perpetuity”.

Attitudes on the political right towards social housing have softened in the past decade, but it’s still a surprise to see arguments usually advanced from the left coming from a thinktank like Policy Exchange.

The report also comes with endorsements by both former shadow housing secretary Kevin Hollinrake and shadow minister David Simmonds – though don’t rule out a Conservative reversion to their ‘market knows best’ comfort zone before the next election.

Where the report is much weaker is on how its ambitious plans would be paid for.

“Limited capital grant funding” is seen as one of the most significant financial barriers and it calls for increased grant to be linked to the adoption of national or local design guides for council housing, with more to follow “if councils can demonstrate a material uplift in the quality of new council housing”.

The report calls for “a compulsory, flat rate and locally set version of the new Infrastructure Levy to help local authorities self-finance the construction of new council homes”.

It argues that this will provide a more reliable income stream than the voluntary Community Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 and put them in a strong position to partner with developers and contractors. This seems flimsy at best and the report does not begin to grapple with Treasury objections to the case for bricks and mortar over personal subsidies. For now, though, the details matter less than the fact that the case for council housing is being made from a surprising new direction.