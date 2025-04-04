Is there an end in sight for water scarcity?

A shortage of water is affecting housing targets, but there are ways to utilise resources to engender growth, says Matt Clarke, a director at Boyer #UKhousing

In Cambridge, water scarcity had held up significant strategic developments and many thousands of social housing units. As recently as last March, the government acknowledged that over 9,000 homes and 300,000 sq m of commercial space were unable to proceed through the planning system due to the Environment Agency’s intervention.

However, it would perhaps be misleading to suggest that the issue has disappeared entirely.

To meet housing targets, it is imperative that the challenging issue of water scarcity is fully and effectively addressed. And so it is encouraging that there have been substantial steps forward in doing so, including a more proactive and enabling approach to the determination of planning applications for development.

In the subsequent year, the majority, if not all, of this capacity has been released via a variety of channels. These included secretary of state appeal decisions and positive multi-agency action, such as the formation of the Water Scarcity Group, announcements on the funding of water supply infrastructure and a proposed water credits system.

Having acted for the Waterbeach Development Company on its planning application in South Cambridgeshire, Boyer was delighted when, late last year, 4,500 homes (including up to 1,350 affordable properties) at Waterbeach New Town East were granted outline planning permission following the withdrawal of the Environment Agency’s previous objection.

So, on the one hand, it does appear that this significant obstacle to meeting housing needs, and progress of site allocations in adopted local plans (in the Cambridge area at least), has been overcome.

“It is evident that, as part of the solution, developers needed to commit to more stringent water usage standards, as low as 89 litres per person a day in some instances”

The government’s efforts to remove this hurdle appear to have also established a framework (through a package of measures) for future development that can contribute to meeting its aspirations for enhanced growth along the Oxford-Cambridge Arc, and in Cambridge in particular.

It is evident that, as part of the solution, developers needed to commit to more stringent water usage standards, as low as 89 litres per person a day in some instances. This could be seen as a positive development, driving innovative design responses.

However, clearly careful consideration needs to be given to the higher cost and viability implications of increasingly challenging restrictions.