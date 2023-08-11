Is there really an exodus of private landlords?

Headlines have warned that legions of private landlords are selling up and exiting the private rented sector. @jules_birch looks at the evidence to find out what is really going on #UKhousing

But the bigger picture is obscured both by a lack of reliable data and by claims that are either anecdotal or reek of self-interest.

Landlords face increased costs from rising mortgage rates, reduced tax relief and new requirements on the condition of their properties – even if it’s hard to remember them cutting their rents when interest rates fell close to zero after the financial crisis.

“The number of new buy-to-let loans and, within that, the number of loans for house purchase (as opposed to remortgage) have both slowed significantly in the past six months. However, the total number of loans outstanding is still rising slowly and has reached a new peak of 2,040,000”

The reality is more nuanced and confusing. While tenants are facing a shortage of properties to let and rapidly rising rents in many parts of the country, it is difficult to say why with any certainty.

Take even a casual glance at headlines about the dire state of the private rented sector and you come away with the impression that there is an exodus of landlords and that something, anything, must be done to persuade them to stay put.

More pain for renters as landlords look to sell up. Renters compete with 20 others in battle to find a home.

Much of the data that does exist runs counter to the ‘landlord exodus’ narrative (so far, anyway, and there are time lags in the data). Government dwelling stock statistics estimate that the private rented sector grew by 123,000 homes between 2019 and 2022, but the sector has been pretty static since the middle of the last decade.

According to UK Finance, the number of new buy-to-let loans and, within that, the number of loans for house purchase (as opposed to remortgage) have both slowed significantly in the past six months. However, the total number of loans outstanding is still rising slowly and has reached a new peak of 2,040,000.

The data on landlord sales is much patchier. The latest English Private Landlord Survey for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities found that 48% of landlords planned to keep their portfolio the same, 11% planned to increase it and 12% planned to decrease it.

However, that was from 2021, which feels like a very different world to now.

Rising mortgage rates have a greater impact on landlords than other homeowners because most buy-to-let mortgages are interest only. Capital Economics estimates that 21% of rental properties will become loss-making at 6% interest.

“Now might be a good time to fund social landlords to drive a hard bargain on the acquisition of suitable private rented stock”

Recent surveys of landlords suggest more want to sell – a third told the National Residential Landlords Association that they planned to reduce the number of properties they rent out – but tell us next to nothing about who they are selling to.

If the buyers are other landlords, then it makes no difference, and it might be expected that a sector dominated by individuals with one or two properties would eventually consolidate into one with more corporate entities.

If they are new homeowners who were previously renters it should not make much overall difference, with the caveat that rented properties tend to be occupied more intensively than owned ones.

And we have been here before: much of the growth in homeownership in the first half of the 20th century came from sales by landlords to tenants.