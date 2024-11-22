Is there still appetite for modular construction?

In association with:

During a speech in September 2020 addressing the Chartered Institute of Housing, then-housing secretary Robert Jenrick urged councils and housing associations to build “not just more homes, but more beautiful, more sustainable, better-quality homes in all parts of the country… delivered more quickly, harnessing the latest technology and innovation”.

It was an ambitious wishlist but achievable, Mr Jenrick claimed, because his Conservative government was working to make “modern methods of construction [MMC] central to the delivery of the new Affordable Homes Programme”.

Four years later, MMC – the collective term for building techniques that are designed to offer higher speed, lower cost and better quality compared with traditionally built homes – is still waiting for lift-off. A survey by the National Housing Federation found that just 16% of new homes started by social landlords in 2022-23 used MMC.

So what is holding this sector back? And what difference can MMC really make in confronting the two big challenges facing housing today: increasing the number of new homes built, while ensuring they still meet the energy efficiency requirements of the new Future Homes Standard due to come into force next year?

In October, Inside Housing gathered experts to explore these issues during a roundtable discussion held in association with aircrete block manufacturer H+H.

Post-failure optimism

The past few years have seen the failure of several high-profile MMC manufacturers. Legal & General ceased all production at its modular homes factory in May last year. The following month, manufacturer Ilke Homes entered administration, just a few days before it was due to start work with Platform Housing Group on what would have been the UK’s biggest MMC development.