Is this the culmination of 140 years of demand for leasehold reform?

Flash forward 139 years and the same argument applies to almost five million leaseholders in England and Wales, the only two countries in the world that have still not abolished or radically reformed an archaic system that dates back to the Domesday Book.

For decades governments have promised leasehold reforms that have improved aspects of the system without changing its fundamental nature.

The closest they came to radical change was the creation of commonhold as an alternative in 2004 but, thanks to cumbersome rules and the profits to be made in leasehold, few commonhold tenancies have ever been created and only a tiny handful of commonhold developments have ever been built.