‘Islamophobic’ police document predicted ‘crime and disorder’ after Grenfell fire due to ‘Muslim background’ of victims

The Metropolitan Police has been accused of Islamophobia by lawyers acting for the Grenfell Tower community #UKhousing

A barrister appearing on behalf of the police later told the inquiry that the force "would strongly refute any suggestion that Islamophobia affected its response to the tragedy".

The inquiry heard no live oral evidence from Metropolitan Police officers during its investigation of these issues. Despite the force’s influential role in the response it falls outside the inquiry’s terms of reference.

“Members of the panel, this is Islamophobia. It’s racism. It is the elephant staring back at us in the room,” Ms Munroe said.

“There is an expectation that the death toll from the fire could rise substantially. And with the cause unknown, any subsequent disclosure would have the impact of community tensions, especially when the majority of those affected are believed to be coming from a Muslim cultural background combined with the incident occurring during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Ms Munroe read from the document, which said: “Imminent national, international or local events taken alone or in combination are expected to lead to outbreaks of crime and/or disorder within hours.

She said the panel “needed to look no further” for evidence of this than a ‘Grenfell Community Impact Assessment’ that was produced by Kensington & Chelsea Police on 18 June 2017 – four days after the fire.

Allison Munroe QC, appearing for one group of bereaved and survivors, said that the issue of racial discrimination remained “the elephant in the room” and that issues of race were “inextricably linked” with Grenfell.

The revelation came as the Grenfell Tower Inquiry heard closing statements from lawyers covering the evidence about the immediate aftermath of the fire.

The note – which assessed risks of “community tension” four days after the fire – warned of outbreaks of crime if the death toll was released, noting that it was expected to “rise substantially”.

Ms Munroe also drew attention to “slurs” by staff at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), which included warnings of “great concern over community tension” with “hostile residents very vocal in negative comments towards the incident” in the days after the fire.

The inquiry has heard evidence that armed police were stationed at the entrance to an official rest centre to support survivors, and those who were searching for missing loved ones were shouted at and threatened with arrest by police.

“This focus on public order detracted resources and focus away from the relief effort,” said Ms Munroe. “This we find extraordinary, inexcusable and unforgivable.”

She added: “Racism and discrimination, we say, played a very real part in the response to this tragedy.”

Danny Friedman QC, appearing for another group of bereaved and survivors, said that the authorities involved in the response were “more concerned about an uprising or unrest than they were about looking after families”.

He said this was demonstrated by the police risk assessment, but also the fact that council workers who attended the scene hid their lanyards, out of fear of being identified.

“For several days, the Westway [where council support was being provided] remained a site of intimidation, rather than refuge,” he said.

He added: “In the post-Brexit electoral storm of June 2017, [the response] also spoke to fears of broader collapse of social control.”

Ms Munroe noted that RBKC, despite being one of the wealthiest boroughs in London, has a large population of black and minority ethnic residents and areas of extreme deprivation.

“The institutional indifference was there. The discrimination was there, and it was very real,” she said.

She cited issues such as the lack of communication with those who did not have English as a first language, including a failure to provide counsellors who spoke the language of the bereaved and survivors.

There was also a lack of Halal food for Muslim survivors, or flexibility regarding their need to observe the fasting during Ramadan.

She also raised issues of disability discrimination. “People who were frightened, they were grieving for friends, relatives, neighbours. They were bereft of their worldly possessions. These residents were placed nonetheless in hotels and high floors in rooms that are not adapted for their most basic means. There was no consideration of mobility issues, or non-visible disabilities,” she said.

“Families found themselves in hotel rooms with no facilities to sterilise bottles and cots if they had small children, babies and infants,” she added. “School-aged children, some of whom had exams to sit, had no uniforms to go to school in. They had no room to study. Often families were sharing one hotel room, so teenagers had no privacy and no space.”

Ms Munroe also drew attention to one of her clients – who was 80 at the time of the fire – and was evacuated from her home in the low rises connected to Grenfell.

She was then placed into temporary housing with fire safety issues so serious that it had to be decanted.

“Sadly she died in January of this year at the age of 85, four-and-a-half years after the fire, awaiting still placement in sheltered accommodation,” she said.