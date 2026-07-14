Islington Council to invest £390m in homes two months after non-compliant consumer grade by RSH

The council has faced repeated scrutiny over its housing services in the last few years. A special Housing Ombudsman investigation in 2023 upheld complaints in all 30 cases it examined and found severe maladministration in 14.

The watchdog identified “inertia”, poor record-keeping, a “consistent failure to communicate”, and delays in dealing with leaks, damp and mould and repairs. Islington was ordered to pay more than £66,000 in compensation to affected residents and review its housing management practices.

At the time of this report the council said: “Our tenants and leaseholders deserve a high-quality service, and we deeply regret that we haven’t always delivered this in the past.

“In June 2022, we set up a Housing Improvement Board to raise standards and respond to new regulatory requirements. We will build on this and deliver the ombudsman’s recommendations through an expanded improvement plan.”

The last RSH judgement found that most of the council’s stock condition information was more than a decade old, while only around 13% of homes had been covered by a new survey programme. This new work is not expected to be completed until the end of 2028.