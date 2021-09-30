Islington secures mayoral funds to resettle Afghan refugees

The deal will make use of the mayor’s Right to Buy-back fund to bring 80 homes back under council ownership.

A quarter of those homes will be family-sized and ringfenced for use by Afghan refugees evacuated from the country when the Taliban took power in August.

The mayor’s Right to Buy-back fund was established earlier this year to give boroughs the funds to purchase former council homes that have been sold into the private market through Right to Buy. These homes are then made available to people on council housing waiting lists.