Islington secures mayoral funds to resettle Afghan refugees

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Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced a deal with Islington Council to use Right to Buy-back funds to secure homes for Afghan refugees.
The deal will make use of the mayor’s Right to Buy-back fund to bring 80 homes back under council ownership.
A quarter of those homes will be family-sized and ringfenced for use by Afghan refugees evacuated from the country when the Taliban took power in August.
The mayor’s Right to Buy-back fund was established earlier this year to give boroughs the funds to purchase former council homes that have been sold into the private market through Right to Buy. These homes are then made available to people on council housing waiting lists.
In late August, as thousands of Afghans fled the Taliban, Mr Khan announced that he was expanding his new Right to Buy-back fund to help councils buy homes that can be used to resettle families arriving from Afghanistan.
The mayor of London is also looking to expand access to a range of fully funded language courses for Afghans who have settled into the UK on either the Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP) or Afghanistan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) through his Adult Education Budget.
Mr Khan said: “I am delighted that Islington councillors have taken this swift, bold action to change the lives of Afghan refugees seeking sanctuary in their borough.
“The crisis in Afghanistan was devastating to watch and left many of us questioning what we could do to help. To see our city providing a home for those who have been dispossessed, giving security and safety to those who have lost so much, makes me proud to be a Londoner.
“But the hard work is just beginning and I look forward to hearing more proposals from more councils to emulate Islington’s work. I’d also like to see ministers replicate the ‘Right to Buy-back’ offer right across the country, helping councils and housing associations purchase more much-needed homes.
“Resettlement goes beyond just housing and I stand ready to work with government to ensure London boroughs and community organisations have the support necessary to help Afghan arrivals establish a long-term future in our open and welcoming city.”
Diarmaid Ward, executive member for housing and development at Islington Council, said: “Islington has a long and proud history of offering sanctuary to people in need, and we stand ready to help Afghan refugees in every way we can.
“We also want to accommodate as many households facing homelessness in our borough as possible, and make sure everyone has a place to call home, which is secure, decent and genuinely affordable.”
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