It is the social housing sector’s responsibility to deconstruct its own barriers

“I’ve read that this is the hardest time for the sector… I don’t know if the four million residents who live in our homes have the same perspective,” writes Janice White #UKhousing

Organisations must take action to tear down barriers that prevent marginalised residents from being heard, writes Janice White #UKhousing

Such a missed opportunity that may be explained in a recent column by Debra Constance .

I agreed with Sir Simon Woodley’s interview in The Guardian that the “report took us back to the 1950s. When Tony Sewell says ‘there’s a good story to be told about slavery,’” it was a “historical denial of the scale of racial inequality in Britain”.

Who remembers Tony Sewell’s report into racial and ethnic disparities? I certainly do. I wasn’t shocked, and wept that once again our story and experiences were being made palatable for the masses.

Her piece reminded me how often I have to make a conscious effort not to allow my experience to be pushed to the sideline. These are barriers.

So what has this got to do with the housing sector?

It’s our responsibility as leaders to recognise and deconstruct the barriers we create. I would encourage you to read to Debra’s column because she talked about her response to the barriers of racism when sitting at the table.

“As the sector responds to the challenge, it needs to see its own barriers for its employees and residents and redouble its effort to deconstruct them”

I’ve read that this is the hardest time for the sector because of legislative and financial challenges. I don’t know if the four million residents who live in our homes have the same perspective, when the inquiries into Grenfell and Awaab Ishak have exposed what’s been there all this time.

We are being challenged to show we understand the intricacies of residents’ experience of our services.