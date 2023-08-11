It is the social housing sector’s responsibility to deconstruct its own barriers

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Organisations must take action to tear down barriers that prevent marginalised residents from being heard, writes Janice White
Who remembers Tony Sewell’s report into racial and ethnic disparities? I certainly do. I wasn’t shocked, and wept that once again our story and experiences were being made palatable for the masses.
I agreed with Sir Simon Woodley’s interview in The Guardian that the “report took us back to the 1950s. When Tony Sewell says ‘there’s a good story to be told about slavery,’” it was a “historical denial of the scale of racial inequality in Britain”.
Such a missed opportunity that may be explained in a recent column by Debra Constance.
Her piece reminded me how often I have to make a conscious effort not to allow my experience to be pushed to the sideline. These are barriers.
So what has this got to do with the housing sector?
It’s our responsibility as leaders to recognise and deconstruct the barriers we create. I would encourage you to read to Debra’s column because she talked about her response to the barriers of racism when sitting at the table.
“As the sector responds to the challenge, it needs to see its own barriers for its employees and residents and redouble its effort to deconstruct them”
I’ve read that this is the hardest time for the sector because of legislative and financial challenges. I don’t know if the four million residents who live in our homes have the same perspective, when the inquiries into Grenfell and Awaab Ishak have exposed what’s been there all this time.
We are being challenged to show we understand the intricacies of residents’ experience of our services.
The ‘glass ceiling’ is the creation of those who hold power. Barriers are the construct of those who write the history. The challenge for the sector is how to know what’s going on when the organisational structures are a barrier to effective engagement?
It’s down to leaders to deconstruct barriers. Just like the 80:20 rule, we must focus our effort on what is meaningful. Pulling down those structures goes some way to hearing more views.
Complaints have risen and the feedback becomes a rich source of qualitative data if the organisation has a handle on the data. But not everyone who can complain, does complain.
Another barrier can be over-reliance on the reporting systems. ‘Professional curiosity’ should always be there and is another reason why views should not be sidelined because too often someone tried to sound the alarm and was sidelined.
So as the sector responds to the challenge, it needs to see its own barriers for its employees and residents and redouble its effort to deconstruct them if they are going to reduce the scale of racial inequality in the sector – because too often it’s that voice that’s missing at the table.
Janice White, head of repairs, Estuary Housing Association
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