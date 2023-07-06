It is time for great change in the provision for supported housing for people with learning disabilities and autistic people

Housing LIN estimate that more than 1,800 additional homes are needed each year over the next 15 years – that’s 27,000 individuals – which will require over £340m per year of private and public funding. It is clear that even with increased grant funding, the sector requires significant input from private finance and needs to develop a model that supports new provision with private finance that is sustainable, reasonable and provides good-quality, secure housing for people.

The reality is that demand from individuals, their families and commissioners is exceeding supply and if we are going to respond to this need with quality housing and viable funding, things need to significantly change. Our call to government is to support new provision by increasing the level of capital funding and reforming the outdated Rent Standard that has stifled new public funded provision.

The government needs to be set and publish annual targets for supported housing for people with learning disabilities and autistic people. Significant parts of the sector continue to be reliant on higher housing benefit levels due to the additional cost of specialist housing and lack of grant funding, and we require the government to maintain the current housing benefit regime.

We welcome the upcoming Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill and we want to ensure it introduces proportionate oversight to drive up standards and recognise the difference between non-commissioned, short-term housing and lifetime, commissioned homes.

Our call to local authorities is to develop and publish regular supported housing strategies that properly address future housing for people with learning disabilities and autistic people. Importantly, any strategy will only deliver new solutions if local and health authorities work together with housing providers.