It is time for social landlords to redouble monitoring efforts to ensure they are ready for new consumer regulation

Boards and councillors should be actively considering how open and transparent their organisations are, and particularly during these challenging times of balancing strategic priorities, how well information about decision-making and trade-offs are being communicated to tenants and other stakeholders.

Health and safety: The RSH’s fundamental objectives in relation to the consumer standards will include a specific requirement to ensure that it supports the provision of social housing that is safe.

Social landlords will be required to identify a ‘health and safety lead’ responsible for ensuring compliance with their health and safety requirements and notifying the social landlord’s responsible body (the board or equivalent) of any material risks or failures to comply. Details of this role will need to be notified to the RSH and published.

The draft legislation confirms the duties owed by a social landlord in relation to the health and safety lead. These include ensuring that the lead has ‘sufficient authority’, and is able to devote ‘sufficient time’ to perform the role effectively and discharge their functions. Failure to appoint someone to this role, or if they fail to discharge their functions, will be grounds for enforcement action by the RSH.

Boards and councillors should begin considering who the most appropriate health and safety lead would be. It should be noted that the draft legislation confirms that appointment of a health and safety lead does not absolve the board/councillors of potential liability in respect of health and safety failings.

The new model of regulation will continue to be co-regulatory and assurance-based. Although it is proposed that the RSH will have investigatory powers, the RSH has been keen to stress that this will not be a return to the days of the Audit Commission. Boards and councillors therefore need to be clear on how they are getting robust assurance on compliance with regulatory standards and health and safety requirements.

Also, as evidenced from the Levelling Up White Paper earlier this year and statements made in connection with the release of the draft legislation, there will be a strong focus on the quality of homes. Social landlords should ensure they have sufficient and accurate data on compliance with the requirements of the Decent Homes Standard and how repairs services (which are key to shaping residents’ landlord experience) are being delivered.

The proposals in the draft legislation need to be considered alongside the draft tenant satisfaction measures previously published by the RSH, and boards and councillors should be considering where there may be barriers in relation to identifying and tackling potential tenant satisfaction issues.

It is hoped that a timeline for implementation will be contained in the Queen’s Speech on 10 May. Yet, the sector needs to use this intervening period wisely and avoid any complacency, for there is much work to be done. In particular, it is time for boards and councillors to redouble their monitoring efforts to ensure their organisation is prepared.

Gemma Bell, partner, Devonshires