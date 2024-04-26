It is time to act on the silent scandal of nearly four million dangerous homes

Home, sweet home. Home is where the heart is. No place like home. Home from home.

When we were brainstorming ideas for our new Safe Homes Now campaign, we weren’t short of sayings to work from. So many phrases that make the point that home is the one place of safety and security you can always turn to.

Yet, for an alarming proportion of the population, this is not the case. Home is the place that makes you ill. Home is the place that could kill you.

Currently, eight million people live in 3.7 million dangerous homes that are cold, in need of repair or have serious hazards. This comes at a personal cost to the residents living in sub-standard housing, but it also comes at a colossal cost to our stretched NHS services.

Almost one in four homes (21%) in the private rented sector fail the Decent Homes Standard compared with around one in seven owner-occupied (14%) and one in 10 (10%) socially rented homes. The problem is getting worse. For the first time since 2016, the number of non-decent owner occupied homes has risen.