Italian prosecutors investigate 18 parties in connection with Milan cladding fire

In a statement issued earlier this month, the public prosecutor at the Court of Milan called the lack of any deaths in the Torre del Moro fire “miraculous” and said it was “certainly determined by the fact that it was the afternoon of a hot Sunday in late August and most residents of the condominiums were not at home” (translated).

The tower was clad in aluminium composite material (ACM) – the same material as used on Grenfell Tower.

The prosecutor’s statement said results of its investigation have been communicated to 15 of 18 parties under investigation – including builders/commissioners of the construction, clients of the work, apartment sellers, technicians appointed by the builders, producers, distributors and installers of the cladding materials and authors of the fire certificate issued for the building in 2011.