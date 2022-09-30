It’s been 50 years since the Clay Cross rent rebellion and the story still resonates today

This Saturday (tomorrow) marks the 50th anniversary of legislation that triggered one of the most famous rebellions in the history of housing – and it is a story with a contemporary twist.

1 October 1972 was the date that ‘fair’ rents were imposed on council housing by Edward Heath’s Conservative government. Under the Housing Finance Act 1972, all local authorities were forced to increase their rents by £1 a week (around 50%).

Many in England, Wales and Scotland resisted interference by central government in their right to set their own rents. However, threatened with the appointment of a housing commissioner, all but one eventually complied.

Clay Cross Urban District Council in Derbyshire refused point blank to increase rents that were the lowest in the country at around £1.65 a week.

The Labour-controlled council had a long track record of going its own way and finding loopholes in legislation it did not like. There were rebellions not just over rents, but also over free school milk and pay for council staff.

Led by Dennis Skinner, until he became the MP for nearby Bolsover, Clay Cross Council saw housing as one of its top priorities as it replaced slums that had been built by the mine owners before nationalisation with new council houses at low rents.