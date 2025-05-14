It’s never been more important to heed Nye Bevan’s words as we work to house an ageing population

Riverside has first-hand experience of the positive impact that intergenerational living has on our customers.

For almost a decade, Riverside has worked with Hull City Council to deliver 316 new units of extra-care accommodation that place intergenerational living at their heart. The first service opened in 2017.

Across three schemes, Riverside provides support for a diverse range of care needs, ranging from low to high needs and for a wide range of ages – from 21 to 92.

Our intergenerational extra-scheme in Hull enables people to maintain their independence and well-being in their own self-contained accommodation. It gives people greater choice and control over housing and care options, reduces the need for residential care homes and decreases the reliance on formal care.

Crucially, at a time when one in four adults (25%) report feeling lonely “often or always” or “some of the time”, intergenerational living helps to tackle and reduce social isolation and loneliness. Tackling loneliness is particularly important as this can to help to reduce depression, anxiety, dementia and even premature death.

The impact intergenerational living can have on people’s lives is profound and should not be underestimated.

Mike, 65, who has a brain injury and learning difficulties, and Jess, 29, who has epilepsy, are next door neighbours at our extra-care development in Hull.

Of their relationship, Mike says: “I treat Jess as the daughter I’ve never had. It’s interesting to see the opinions of the younger and older generations. I feel like I am still leading a normal life.”

Jess says: “I feel settled here and I like talking with the older residents, like Mike. I find it better here, as you have your own apartment, your own space, but can still see people.”