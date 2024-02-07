It’s never too late to embark on an apprenticeship

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I thought I was too old to change career direction, but my housing association encouraged me to pursue a new path, writes Daniel Connelly
When I finished school at 16, I quickly fell into a job as a delivery driver for a supermarket to start earning some money. For a while, I was happy with this, but as time went on, I realised this wasn’t the path I wanted my future to go down.
I knew I wanted to change direction, but I simply didn’t know how to and didn’t want to ask for help. I felt completely trapped.
My mum wanted to help, so she spoke to one of the support workers at Taff, our housing association, who sat me down and presented me with several opportunities. One of them was the opportunity with the local college to study for an apprenticeship in gas engineering.
I had always aspired to work as a plumber or a gas engineer but had no clue how to make that dream a reality.
To be honest, when the opportunity first arose, I still wasn’t sure about applying. It sounded great but I was almost 20 at the time and all the other applicants seemed so young. I lacked any confidence and really doubted my abilities.
However, the staff at Taff really encouraged me to give it a go. In fact, I recall them saying to me, “What have you got to lose?” And I’m so glad they did. As soon as I applied and got selected, it started a new chapter in my life.
The interview process was challenging, and not everyone got offered a place, but rather than crumbling under the pressure, I thrived. The course was brilliant. I remember spending some of my time in college and the rest learning on the job.
It not only helped me to develop the skills I needed to pursue a career as a gas engineer, it also gave me the confidence and ambition I needed to follow my dreams, while also enabling me to earn a wage and not generate any debt.
Since completing the course, I have undertaken a series of further NVQ and gas assessments and secured a job as a gas engineer. Just a few years ago, a job came up at Taff as a senior gas operative, and I jumped at the chance.
I feel like I have now gone full circle: from starting as a Taff tenant myself, to being supported to pursue the career of my dreams, to a decade later returning to Taff to look after the tenants.
I now lead a team of engineers on maintenance checks, repairs and system breakdowns – a job I am very passionate about.
Daniel Connelly, senior gas operative, Taff Housing
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