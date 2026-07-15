It’s not appetite holding back delivery of homes, it’s capital

Affordable housing has not lacked commitment, intent or social purpose. What has been too often been missing is the financial capacity, writes Namita Matkar, head of affordable housing at law firm Mills & Reeve #UKhousing

After a nervous few years, there is real appetite to develop again. Providers want to push forward, partners are coming together around difficult sites, and government is giving a clearer sense of the direction of travel.

Affordable housing has not lacked commitment, intent or social purpose. What has too often been missing is the financial capacity and delivery framework to turn that intent into starts, completions and homes people can actually move into.

The discussion was not really about whether the sector wants to build. It does. That ambition has been there for a long time. The more pressing question is why that ambition still so often fails to convert into delivery at the scale required. That, to me, is where the debate now needs to sit.

I was joined by Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion; Ruth Ryan, assistant director for affordable housing delivery at Homes England; and Steve Partridge, director and head of affordable housing consultancy at Savills.

During the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, I chaired a panel exploring what could realistically increase social and affordable housing supply over the next four years.

Indeed, the last year has brought a number of genuinely significant positives, including a long-term rent settlement, a £39bn 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and a new National Housing Bank with new lending, equity and guarantee tools, including low-interest loans for social and affordable housing providers. Those are material interventions, not marginal ones.

The question now is whether that package is enough to deliver sufficient homes on the ground. Until we close that gap, top-level national targets will keep outrunning what the sector can practically deliver.

This is where the capital question becomes unavoidable. The 10-year rent settlement gives providers something they have not had for some time, a basis on which to budget and plan.

But predictability on income is only half the equation. There is far less certainty on the other side of the balance sheet, where the cost of capital is now materially higher than it was even a couple of years ago.

“The most promising routes through this are structural rather than incremental”

With gilts at a historic high, registered providers face borrowing costs that erode the financial capacity they need to develop at scale. Add in cost pressures, regulatory requirements and the legitimate demands of building to higher standards, and the room for manoeuvre narrows considerably.

That is why the capital conversation is now so important. If we are serious about increasing supply, we need to be more honest about what delivery is being constrained by.

It is not simply a question of whether providers are willing to build, or whether government has signalled enough support. It is whether organisations can access capital on terms that make development viable, while still meeting obligations on safety, quality and existing homes.

Institutional investment is often presented as the answer, and the panel agreed it is part of the solution. But the conversation has to be more direct than it sometimes is. The yields on social rent often do not, on their own, meet the expectations of long-term institutional capital.

The challenge is how to structure that gap in a way that works for providers, investors and, ultimately, residents.

What our panel kept returning to is that the most promising routes through this are structural rather than incremental. Three opportunities feel particularly important.