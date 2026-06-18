‘It’s not been the easiest’: how for-profits are engaging with the Social and Affordable Homes Programme

For-profit providers were promised a “welcome boost” under the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme. But how much of a role will they play in delivering the government’s ambitious grant programme? James Riding reports #UKhousing

With bidding now under way, Inside Housing wanted to know whether the for-profits’ optimism has held up.

Shahi Islam, director of affordable housing at Homes England, called this “a welcome boost” for the for-profits , which had previously complained of a two-tier approach to grant funding.

Also, unlike previous programmes, the SAHP does not differentiate between strategic partners that are for-profit or not-for-profit. This affects the grant repayment mechanism and working with delivery partners.

The new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) is spread over 10 years, double the length of previous grant programmes. For-profits told Inside Housing Living , our sister publication, last year that investor confidence was already improving because of the extended timeframe.

For-profit registered providers – housing providers backed by private capital – were palpably excited about the government’s £39bn affordable housebuilding programme when it opened for bids in February.

How have they found engaging with Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA)? How did they react when the funding agencies made last-minute requests asking social landlords to rework their bids? And what impact has this had on their investors, given private money is also on the line?

‘We need a better strategic relationship’

Inside Housing approached the top 12 fastest-growing for-profits for this article to ask for their views on the SAHP. Many were reluctant to go on the record at this stage, saying they were focused on the SAHP bidding process and working with Homes England and the GLA.

However, some themes emerged in our background conversations: a sense of frustration around the programme rules chopping and changing, and a feeling that Homes England was ahead of the GLA in its understanding of and engagement with for-profit providers.

“We need a better strategic relationship with the GLA,” says one senior advisor in the affordable housing sector. “The GLA historically benefited from really strong housing delivery from [non-profit] registered providers. Now they have to engage with for-profits.”

A spokesperson for the mayor of London said: “Tackling London’s housing crisis is a top priority for the mayor and he is doing everything he can to deliver the homes Londoners need.

“City Hall has engaged with a range of possible delivery partners and is pleased that the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme has attracted significant interest from both profit and not-for-profit providers, as well as other potential delivery partners.

“Alongside this, we are engaging with developers, housing associations, local authorities and place-based organisations to ensure that the programme is successful. Allocations have yet to be agreed and decisions will be made based on value for money, delivery certainty and priorities set out in the funding guidance.”

Homes England declined to comment, stating that bidding rounds are still live and commercially sensitive.

Grant caps ‘risk slowing delivery’

Shaun Holdcroft, head of affordable housing at asset manager Legal & General (L&G), says the organisation is bidding through both the Homes England and GLA programmes for a “pretty substantial allocation” from the SAHP.

L&G Affordable Homes, the investor’s affordable housing arm, completed 1,408 homes in 2024-25, making it England’s second-fastest-growing for-profit provider, as Inside Housing Living reported last year. The asset manager raises third-party capital from local government pension schemes and funnels it into affordable housing.

L&G is hoping to qualify for Homes England’s ‘Strategic Partnership Plus’ route or, failing that, as a regular strategic partner. It has also gone in “for pretty much the maximum allocation” the GLA indicated it could bid for.

Altogether, Mr Holdcroft says, L&G is hoping to deliver upwards of 4,000 homes under the programme “as quickly as the grant can be made available”.

“We definitely think we fit into the ambitious category,” says Mr Holdcroft. However, he adds, “it’s not been the easiest of processes”.