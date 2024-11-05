It’s not job done when it comes to a long-term plan for housing: the next phase starts here

That process has already started, and the #PlanForHousing opinion piece collection launches this week. The first piece landed on the NHF’s site today. Inside Housing will be publishing our first piece on Thursday, along with an interview with Bruce Moore, chief executive of Housing 21, setting out why there is a need for a housing strategy for older people, and what that should contain.

What happens next? This isn’t just a talking shop. A selection of essays will be collated and presented to MPs and stakeholders in January.

It’s a critical time for the sector. Last week’s Budget may have filled in some of the short-term blanks, but this is a real opportunity to lay the foundations for a much brighter future.

As a starter for 10, I’d point you to the opening piece yesterday by Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF. She laid out what the organisation thinks should be some overarching aims, including that the strategy should last a minimum of 10 years, but with a vision (that overarching vision is crucial, too) and framework that extend beyond that.

We currently have a system that produces outcomes – such as high numbers of children living in temporary accommodation – that few people would argue are desirable. But unless we finally take the opportunity to define a vision for housing in England and the strategy needed to deliver it, we will continue to stumble from one disaster to the next.

I’m delighted to partner with the NHF on this important campaign. Please get involved. We look forward to hearing from you.

Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing