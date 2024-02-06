It’s time for an ambitious plan to tackle the housing crisis in Wales

Over the past few weeks, the cold snap has thankfully eased and the weather is becoming milder. Yet, we must take time to appreciate the fact that some people have no roof over their heads.

The Labour Welsh government’s atrocious record on housing and its inability to meet social housing targets has put more and more people at risk during the bitterly cold winter season and beyond.

There is a housing crisis in Wales, and it is clear that Labour are not doing enough to get it under control.

Wales is currently seeing the highest level of people living in temporary accommodation since the Labour government began its current monitoring programme.

The number of rough sleepers in Wales has also hit a record number. This is morally unacceptable, as is the fact that local authorities are not even required to monitor the deaths of homeless individuals.