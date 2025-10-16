It’s time for housing professionals to rise to the infrastructure strategy challenge

The government’s intent is to make ‘exemplary development’ the norm through its various housebuilding programmes. That should mean developments that are resilient to a changing climate, are ready for net zero and are contributing to nature restoration.

A focus on sustainability is important not just to enable communities to thrive, but also to fulfil the Infrastructure Strategy’s aims of driving private finance for the new construction that the country needs. BRE’s experience – working with investors specifying BREEAM sustainability certification – is that exposure to climate risk is increasingly a key investment consideration for property assets.

The Infrastructure Strategy rightly emphasises the importance of the clean energy transition, but overlooks one of the biggest drivers of emissions – embodied carbon.

It’s estimated that over half of a new home’s lifetime emissions are now released before a resident even moves in, largely through the materials used in construction. Tackling these emissions means reshaping supply chains and embedding whole-life carbon considerations into every stage of delivery. “It’s estimated that over half of a new home’s lifetime emissions are now released before a resident even moves in, largely through the materials used in construction”

We’re expecting that regulation, and standards for publicly supported housebuilding, will increasingly require this approach. Learnings will come from a growing number of developers that already recognise the importance of reporting whole-life carbon, using tools like BREEAM.

There remain significant industry challenges to achieving the government’s housebuilding targets and Infrastructure Strategy ambitions. Skills and workforce availability are vital and the government is making investments with its new £625m Construction Skills Mission. The need is for a whole-workforce approach that goes beyond just the construction sector. Workforce planning is required for the teams that will regulate, procure and specify the new housing and infrastructure; in government, in local and strategic authorities, and in housing providers.

Completing the policy picture for homes will be the upcoming long-term housing strategy. For the construction industry, longer-term certainty will be key to embedding new technologies and skills that can transform construction delivery. For everybody involved in housing, the opportunity is to focus on the homes and infrastructure we need for the future, delivering placemaking for thriving communities.