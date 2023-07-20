It’s time for the housing sector to be less obsessed about performative antics and address the elephant in the room when it comes to race

The 2021 Sewell Report informed us that rather than racism, it’s the economy that’s causing inequalities. We were also encouraged to celebrate the progress that the UK has made and to move away from the undercurrents of victimhood. Except – it’s just not true.

Earlier this year, we saw two reports published on two of our major public services: the Metropolitan Police and the Fire and Rescue Service.

Baroness Casey’s report into the Metropolitan Police led her to find “institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in the Met” (March 2023).

The report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (March 2023) found that a quarter of fire and rescue services in England have received reports of racist, homophobic and misogynistic behaviour from employees in the past five years.

On reflection, Baroness Casey said: “I have asked myself time and again, ‘If these crimes cannot prompt that self-reflection and reform, then what will it take?’”