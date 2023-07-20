It’s time for the housing sector to be less obsessed about performative antics and address the elephant in the room when it comes to race

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Why has progress to address racism in housing been so painfully slow, asks the Race and Housing Editorial Panel
The 2021 Sewell Report informed us that rather than racism, it’s the economy that’s causing inequalities. We were also encouraged to celebrate the progress that the UK has made and to move away from the undercurrents of victimhood. Except – it’s just not true.
Earlier this year, we saw two reports published on two of our major public services: the Metropolitan Police and the Fire and Rescue Service.
Baroness Casey’s report into the Metropolitan Police led her to find “institutional racism, sexism and homophobia in the Met” (March 2023).
The report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (March 2023) found that a quarter of fire and rescue services in England have received reports of racist, homophobic and misogynistic behaviour from employees in the past five years.
On reflection, Baroness Casey said: “I have asked myself time and again, ‘If these crimes cannot prompt that self-reflection and reform, then what will it take?’”
Roy Wilsher, inspector of constabulary and fire and rescue service, said that “it is time for this behaviour to stop” and that fire and rescue services were “so clearly in urgent need of change”.
Housing is a major public service and a key determinant in health, social and economic outcomes. To deny housing or to provide poor housing to specific groups, whether with intent or as a coincidental outcome, is to discriminate.
The Housing Ombudsman report into the death of Awaab Ishak in an RBH home found a culture of ‘othering’ of residents, which is “a pattern of exclusion and marginalisation based on identities that are different to the norm”. Awaab and his family have paid that price. Many of the residents at Grenfell Tower also paid the ultimate price.
We are a sector that has long needed to look at ourselves and ask if these are isolated cases or if this is symptomatic of a sector that has allowed prejudice and discrimination to find its way into our services.
As long ago as 1987, Valerie Karn and Jeff Henderson wrote about the inequality in public sector housing in Britain.
Thirty-three years later, the Race and Housing Panel – formed in 2020 in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by American police – came together to address the issue of structural inequality in housing. This comment piece represents the views of the panel.
It is meant to provoke debate at the highest levels within boards and executive teams. In part it has been promoted by the reports from Baroness Casey and Mr Wilshire.
The Race and Housing Panel respectfully reminds the housing sector that if perhaps issues of racism, discrimination, othering or dehumanising had been systematically addressed, it may not have found itself in the trouble it is currently in. In this public-facing sector, it is time to proudly own being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination and acting to eradicate it.
Perhaps it is time for the housing sector to be less obsessed about performative antics and address the elephant in the room. Maybe it is time to be truly honest and ask ourselves why progress has been painfully slow and why, instead of transformative change, we are still obsessed with inputs such as data collection of protected characteristics.
This could be the time to focus our attention at the leadership of the housing sector, boards and executive teams that have stymied progress. We are left again with the housing sector scrambling around to respond to external actors – be it ITV News, the Housing Ombudsman, the consumer regulator or a lone housing activist.
As far back as in 2007, Ipsos Mori published annual customer satisfaction survey analysis of local authorities’ tenant satisfaction data highlighting, among other drivers, a key driver of customer satisfaction – they called it then ‘ethnic fractionalisation’.
In one of their reports, it said: “Looking at satisfaction with landlord and the degree of ethnic fractionalisation indicates a strong negative correlation, suggesting that more ethnically heterogeneous areas are likely to demonstrate lower landlord satisfaction scores than ethnically homogenous areas.”
This raises a number of questions: 16 years on, what has the sector done tangibly to understand the drivers of the satisfaction disparities? What have we done in any material way to close the gaps? And if landlords are not aware of who is living behind the door, how are they able to design services or monitor service delivery to address customer satisfaction disparities?
If we were aware that ethnic dissatisfaction was a real issue many years ago, why has change being so slow. Perhaps it is time for Baroness Casey to turn her attention this way.
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