As a child, I experienced the welfare system first hand.

I lived in a low-income, working-class household. My father was a miner. He worked hard. But ends didn’t always meet.

I was eligible for free school meals. Like many others, I found this a painful and humiliating experience. Every day I was forced to join the back of the dinner queue with all the other kids on free meals.

That was the reality of life on benefits. Long before the days of poverty porn and ‘curtain twitchers’, society still knew how to stigmatise those needing a hand-up. Even the kids.

“People who access the welfare system still find themselves at the back of the queue. They are still treated like second-class citizens. But it doesn’t have to be this way”

All these years on, I find myself asking, why has nothing changed?

Last year, we started to look at a piece of research into the impact of the benefit system on the lives of our tenants. Their experiences, their challenges, and some possible changes that would make things better.

The findings were clear. People who access the welfare system still find themselves at the back of the queue. They are still treated like second-class citizens.

But it doesn’t have to be this way.