It’s time to get serious about MMC

It may seem ambitious, but in 2022 the UK’s MMC trade body, Make Modular, stated that the industry has the capacity to build 15,000 MMC homes each year. Headlines of MMC developers collapsing and making significant losses have plagued the industry since then, but despite recent adverse media publicity about MMC, I believe it can be successful with the right approach. The market just needs certainty.

Third, standardisation can create critical mass. MMC works particularly well for student and retirement housing, where designs can be consistent. For these sectors, creating a joint approach with Homes England on MMC alongside the 10% mandate would help address the speed of development and overall supply in the sector. Additionally, government can facilitate private sector investment in the MMC industry by helping to aggregate demand across the public and private sectors, covering all housing types, to create that mass for MMC suppliers. This can be bolstered by investment in the qualification and regulation frameworks, to create simple standards and approval processes. “Despite recent adverse media publicity about MMC, I believe it can be successful with the right approach. The market just needs certainty”

Fourth, it’s not just government support that is required – the industry also needs to adopt a collaborative approach. Developers and MMC suppliers need to work in partnership. McCarthy Stone is the first UK developer to do this. Since 2021, we’ve partnered with Remagin, Europe’s leading manufacturer of panelised structural steel frames, using its industry-leading, eco-friendly and dynamic light gauge steel framing offsite structural solution.

Through our partnership, we have been able to evolve our approach together. Windows, doors and external insulation are now also fitted in the factory, further reducing risks and delays. Future developments will also have their first and second fix electrics installed in the factory, along with a streamlined closed panel solution to maximise the benefits of MMC.

In turn, Remagin has pipeline security and has been able to develop and fine-tune a highly energy-efficient product for us that delivers speed, quality and consistency of build, while also addressing cost and affordability concerns.

And fifth, developers using MMC need to think differently. MMC does not just provide a new material to work with in a traditional way, but it is a way of constructing that demands a completely different approach to build sequencing and resourcing requirements to get MMC to a position of improved viability.

It’s clear that there is significant potential for the MMC sector to deliver the energy-efficient, affordable homes we need at scale. The market requires clarity, which the government can provide with a clearer strategy, and it also needs certainty, which a 10% mandate can deliver. In doing so, we can improve delivery times, control our costs, further increase our build quality, and deliver the new homes the nation so desperately needs.