It’s vital to take residents with you on the decarbonisation journey. How can landlords do this?

Co-production groups

Landlords at the roundtable are looking at different ways of working with their tenants as they navigate their paths to net zero. Thirteen Group, for example, is working with a group of residents in Hartlepool to get their homes as close to net zero as possible “without altering the heating”, as Samantha Granger, head of environmental sustainability at Thirteen, explains it.

At the scheme, residents involved are invited to a working group by the landlord, which Ms Granger says helps foster a sense of involvement. She explains: “One of the key learnings is that customers must feel informed, they must feel involved and they really need to understand what it is we’re doing to their homes.

“That’s one thing we need to think about at all times: it is our asset but it’s also somebody’s home.”

“Most of the solutions lie with the residents,” says Juliana Crowe, chair of the customer experience challenge and assurance panel at Stonewater, outlining why co-production is her organisation’s preferred method for devising its decarbonisation strategy. “We need to accept that we don’t have all the solutions. We need to say what we know but also make it a two-way conversation to hear how [residents] fit into this.”

Brendan Sarsfield, chair of the Sustainability for Housing Board and former boss of Peabody, echoes the sentiment. He says “there are huge opportunities for co-production emerging”, which is particularly useful in the current climate because “things like fire safety have damaged the trust between landlords and tenants”.

Mr Sarsfield says he worries that co-production can at times sound paternalistic. Instead, landlords should be looking at things in a completely different way, he suggests. “Actually we have as much to learn from our residents as we have to share with them.”

He gives as an example the interaction between decarbonisation and saving money on energy bills: “When we retrofit, we think we’re saving on carbon, but actually we are dealing with fuel poverty first. Unless we deal with fuel poverty on this journey, we are not going to reduce the carbon from our homes. So education is important, but it’s a two-way process.”

Tenants are more likely to be immediately concerned by rising energy bills than climate change, says Charley Gibbons, director of customer experience at Orbit. He cites feedback from Orbit residents that showed more were concerned with reducing their bills than climate change when asked to identify the key drivers behind improvements to their homes.