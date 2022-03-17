ITV journalist could ‘count on one hand’ residents who approached ombudsman during 12-month investigation

Mr Hewitt said one thing the investigation has revealed is a “complete lack of awareness tenants have of where they can go”.

“I often ask, ‘Have you gone to the ombudsman?’ ‘Have you spoken to the regulator?’ ‘Have you contacted your local council?’

“I cannot think of a single housing tenant that ever contacted the regulator, which I think says a lot.

“The ombudsman, yes, some have, but the vast majority did not know the ombudsman was an option for them and if they have, they did not feel the response was adequate,” he said.

Asked whether tenants are being told about the watchdog by their housing providers, Mr Hewitt said he could “count on one hand” the amount of times a tenant told him they had gone to the ombudsman in the past year.

Ms Walters said she had never heard of the regulator and although she had heard of the ombudsman, she did not know how to go about using the service.

It comes amid plans from the ombudsman to clamp down on social landlords which fail to highlight its services to tenants.

Changes to its Complaint Handling Code, which include increasing the obligations on landlords to raise awareness of the complaints process and the Housing Ombudsman, will take effect from 1 April.

Landlords will have until 1 October to become compliant.