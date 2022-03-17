ITV journalist could ‘count on one hand’ residents who approached ombudsman during 12-month investigation

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An ITV journalist investigating disrepair in social housing across England told MPs he could “count on one hand” how many residents living in squalid conditions had approached the Housing Ombudsman.
Political correspondent Daniel Hewitt told the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee that ITV’s year-long investigation has revealed a “complete lack of awareness” of the ombudsman among tenants suffering disrepair around the help they can get.
Mr Hewitt and a small team, including Sophie Alexander, Imogen Barrer and Sarah O’Connell, have been uncovering appalling living conditions some social tenants are forced to endure across the country.
He and two residents were invited to give evidence to the LUHC Committee on Monday as part of its inquiry into the regulation of social housing.
MPs, who described residents’ experiences as “shocking”, heard from Angela Price, a Guinness Homes tenant, who suffered with damp and mould after raw sewage leaked into her home. Following the expose, Kate Henderson, chief executive at the National Housing Federation, issued an apology, saying that tenants deserved better.
Nicole Walters, a Southwark Council tenant whose ceiling collapsed three times because of persistent leaks, also gave evidence to the committee. At the time, the council apologised for the “distress and inconvenience” caused and said they had been in touch about options open to her and would look into compensation she may be entitled to.
Ms Price said she would “never be the same” and “had nothing left” after the ordeal, while Ms Walters said she now suffers from anxiety.
Both of their situations were highlighted by ITV after long-term, failed attempts to get their landlords to fix the problems.
Mr Hewitt said one thing the investigation has revealed is a “complete lack of awareness tenants have of where they can go”.
“I often ask, ‘Have you gone to the ombudsman?’ ‘Have you spoken to the regulator?’ ‘Have you contacted your local council?’
“I cannot think of a single housing tenant that ever contacted the regulator, which I think says a lot.
“The ombudsman, yes, some have, but the vast majority did not know the ombudsman was an option for them and if they have, they did not feel the response was adequate,” he said.
Asked whether tenants are being told about the watchdog by their housing providers, Mr Hewitt said he could “count on one hand” the amount of times a tenant told him they had gone to the ombudsman in the past year.
Ms Walters said she had never heard of the regulator and although she had heard of the ombudsman, she did not know how to go about using the service.
It comes amid plans from the ombudsman to clamp down on social landlords which fail to highlight its services to tenants.
Changes to its Complaint Handling Code, which include increasing the obligations on landlords to raise awareness of the complaints process and the Housing Ombudsman, will take effect from 1 April.
Landlords will have until 1 October to become compliant.
Responding to what emerged during the session, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said it is “vital” to improve awareness and “demonstrate the difference” complaints can make.
“There is increasing awareness of our service, as shown by the unprecedented rise in demand for it, but we know there is still a long way to go to raise awareness among all residents,” he said.
Mr Blakeway said the strengthened Complaint Handling Code “will further improve” access to complaints and “places obligations” on landlords to tell their residents about the service, including earlier in their complaints procedure.
“The code will also strengthen complaint handling at a local level, enabling landlords to resolve complaints quickly and learn from them to improve services,” he said.
Mr Blakeway added that the removal of the democratic filter – the requirement for social housing residents to wait eight weeks before they can access the Housing Ombudsman Service – will also help improve access.
The watchdog is also planning more targeted awareness with vulnerable groups.
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