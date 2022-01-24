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January 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News24.01.22by Inside Housing

The January 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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The new argument for ramping up heat pump installations; Michael Gove’s building safety plan dissected; new shared ownership model; how to solve the diversity problem in housing’s top jobs; training staff on trans issues; Jewish landlords’ pandemic response; ombudsman on damp and mould complaints; what to expect from 2022; plus all the latest sector news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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