January 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The January 2022 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
The new argument for ramping up heat pump installations; Michael Gove’s building safety plan dissected; new shared ownership model; how to solve the diversity problem in housing’s top jobs; training staff on trans issues; Jewish landlords’ pandemic response; ombudsman on damp and mould complaints; what to expect from 2022; plus all the latest sector news and comment
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories