January 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The January 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Risk register survey: what’s on HAs’ risk radar? Tenant engagement special, including two Welsh landlords’ approaches to talking to residents, seven steps to help landlords improve quality and engagement, and a workshop helping to prevent homelessness; interview with London deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley; why social housing tenants were more exposed to COVID risk; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment
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