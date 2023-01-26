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January 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News26.01.23by Inside Housing

The January 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IHThe January 2023 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Risk register survey: what’s on HAs’ risk radar? Tenant engagement special, including two Welsh landlords’ approaches to talking to residents, seven steps to help landlords improve quality and engagement, and a workshop helping to prevent homelessness; interview with London deputy mayor for housing Tom Copley; why social housing tenants were more exposed to COVID risk; plus all the latest news, analysis and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

Architecture & designAsset managementAwardsCoronavirusDevelopmentDigital editionFundingGovernment agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementInclusive futuresLocal AuthorityMembership/trade bodyPeoplePolicyrecruitmentRegulation and GovernanceTenantThinkhouse
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