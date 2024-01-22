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January 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

News22.01.24by Inside Housing

The January 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

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LinkedIn IH The January 2024 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers #UKhousing

Risk Register Survey 2024 – find out what housing associations view as the biggest threats; resident engagement special, including resident panel member Neal Wylde on if the tenant voice is being heard, Board Member Briefing on tenant board members, and earn CPD minutes; what it is like living in a luxury block as an affordable housing resident; the legal aid crisis; Scotland’s temporary housing quandary; what landlords and tenants think of shared ownership; plus all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition

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