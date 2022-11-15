Jeremy Hunt needs to help the North of England through the current crisis if he wants to unlock its potential

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There is great opportunity in the North, but we need politicians to help alleviate the immediate crisis in order to realise this opportunity. That starts with three priorities, writes Tracy Harrison
The North is full of opportunity. We have five of the UK’s largest cities, beautiful coast and countryside, four of the world’s top 100 universities, and most importantly, 15 million Northerners bristling with talent.
If we can unleash opportunity, prosperity and pride across the North, the whole country will do better.
That’s the long-term aim. In the short term, we’re squaring up to inter-linked crises in climate, energy and cost of living.
The Northern Housing Consortium’s (NHC) Northern Housing Monitor 2022, published last week, shows that there are three things that people, homes and places across the North need from Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.
Our people are struggling. We all face soaring inflation, but households on the lowest incomes are hit hardest and least able to cope.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that inflation for the poorest 10% of households would have hit 19% last month, had it not been for the Energy Price Guarantee. As it is, the organisation predicts that October inflation will be 14% for the poorest, versus 11% on average. Failing to uprate benefits in line with inflation would amount to a real-terms cut.
There’s one benefit in particular that I want to focus on: Local Housing Allowance (LHA).
The monitor shows that the proportion of private rentals in the North advertised at rents above the relevant LHA has grown from three-quarters of ads in 2017 to more than four out of five in 2019, to a position where almost nine out of 10 properties advertised for rent are too expensive for someone reliant on LHA.
“Even with the Energy Price Guarantee in place, people are paying more for energy, and those hardest hit live in leaky, inefficient homes”
The NHC’s local authority members tell us this is driving homelessness presentations, putting huge pressure on the limited supply of social housing, and means more use of temporary accommodation, including in some cases bed and breakfast accommodation.
So the NHC is joining with organisations across the sector and beyond to call for benefits to be uprated in line with rising prices. That includes pensions, working-age benefits and LHA. That’s the only way to ensure the Autumn Statement is fair and compassionate.
Even with the Energy Price Guarantee in place, people are paying more for energy, and those hardest hit live in leaky, inefficient homes.
The monitor finds that there are 3.8 million homes across the North beneath the key Energy Performance Certificate Band C energy efficiency benchmark. These households are paying around £680 more for their energy this year than those in Band C. For those living in E, F, and G-rated homes, the difference is more than £1,000.
Our homes need upgrading. That’s the only sustainable, long-term way to control bills. The 2019 Conservative manifesto – pre-Ukraine, pre-pandemic, pre-inflation – pledged £6.3bn for home energy efficiency.
We calculate that around £4bn of that funding has yet to be committed. Indeed, once the current rounds of social housing decarbonisation funding and home upgrade grants are allocated, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s cupboard is bare.
So we want to see Jeremy Hunt commit to the outstanding manifesto investment now. It amounts to around 5% of the funding allocated to the Energy Price Guarantee this year – but it’ll make a huge long-term difference to households and send a clear signal to the supply chain that the government is in this for the long term.
Finally, our places need capacity.
“The government has shown a marked reluctance to invest revenue spending in the kind of human capacity the North needs”
The monitor shows that the North’s share of capital spending on housing and community amenities actually rose in 2020-21. However, the government has shown a marked reluctance to invest revenue spending in the kind of human capacity the North needs, both to realise our potential by developing project pipelines, and to cope with growing demands on frontline services.
The Local Government Association has warned that councils have been hit hard by inflation and need a cash injection this year, and further funding next year, just to keep services at pre-pandemic levels, let alone meet emerging pressures. We must all get behind their call – places need capacity.
Three priorities: uprating benefits in line with prices, delivering on manifesto energy efficiency commitments, and reinvesting in local government.
That’s what we need from Jeremy Hunt to get through the current crises, and then we can focus on realising the North’s potential.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium
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