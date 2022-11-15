Jeremy Hunt needs to help the North of England through the current crisis if he wants to unlock its potential

There is great opportunity in the North, but we need politicians to help alleviate the immediate crisis in order to realise this opportunity. That starts with three priorities, writes Tracy Harrison #UKhousing

Our people are struggling. We all face soaring inflation, but households on the lowest incomes are hit hardest and least able to cope.

The Northern Housing Consortium’s (NHC) Northern Housing Monitor 2022 , published last week, shows that there are three things that people, homes and places across the North need from Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement.

That’s the long-term aim. In the short term, we’re squaring up to inter-linked crises in climate, energy and cost of living.

If we can unleash opportunity, prosperity and pride across the North, the whole country will do better.

The North is full of opportunity. We have five of the UK’s largest cities, beautiful coast and countryside, four of the world’s top 100 universities, and most importantly, 15 million Northerners bristling with talent.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that inflation for the poorest 10% of households would have hit 19% last month, had it not been for the Energy Price Guarantee. As it is, the organisation predicts that October inflation will be 14% for the poorest, versus 11% on average. Failing to uprate benefits in line with inflation would amount to a real-terms cut.

There’s one benefit in particular that I want to focus on: Local Housing Allowance (LHA).

The monitor shows that the proportion of private rentals in the North advertised at rents above the relevant LHA has grown from three-quarters of ads in 2017 to more than four out of five in 2019, to a position where almost nine out of 10 properties advertised for rent are too expensive for someone reliant on LHA.

“Even with the Energy Price Guarantee in place, people are paying more for energy, and those hardest hit live in leaky, inefficient homes”

The NHC’s local authority members tell us this is driving homelessness presentations, putting huge pressure on the limited supply of social housing, and means more use of temporary accommodation, including in some cases bed and breakfast accommodation.

So the NHC is joining with organisations across the sector and beyond to call for benefits to be uprated in line with rising prices. That includes pensions, working-age benefits and LHA. That’s the only way to ensure the Autumn Statement is fair and compassionate.

Even with the Energy Price Guarantee in place, people are paying more for energy, and those hardest hit live in leaky, inefficient homes.

The monitor finds that there are 3.8 million homes across the North beneath the key Energy Performance Certificate Band C energy efficiency benchmark. These households are paying around £680 more for their energy this year than those in Band C. For those living in E, F, and G-rated homes, the difference is more than £1,000.