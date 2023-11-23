Similarly, an extra £120m for homelessness prevention will include support for Ukrainian refugees who cannot remain in sponsorship. Both of these increases are welcome but fall well short of the scale of the problem.

House builders stand to benefit from a fresh attempt to speed up planning decisions, while smaller developers will be eyeing up an expansion of permitted development to include dividing houses into two flats where there is no change to the facade.

It will be interesting to see the detail on this when the consultation is published in the New Year. Previous experience with permitted development in converting offices into tiny flats is not a good precedent and where I live there seems to be no problem chopping houses into bedsits. The Telegraph’s backlash to the idea, which it calls “toxic for Tory suburbia”, has already begun.

However, a report from the Intergenerational Foundation in 2016 suggests a potential worth exploring. It estimated that 4.4 million households in England have enough living space to create an extra home via subdivision.

Help is also promised to free up homes caught by rules on river pollution with a Local Nutrient Mitigation Fund to unlock 40,000 homes over the next five years. This falls well short of the 100,000 homes the government said were blocked by nutrient neutrality during its failed attempt to amend legislation in September.

So it’s hard to escape an impression of smoke, mirrors and sleight of hand when it comes to this Autumn Statement.

“The LHA freeze pencilled in for 2025 and beyond will restart the whole depressing cycle all over again: LHA shortfalls generate rent arrears that generate evictions that generate homelessness that generates costs that threaten to bankrupt local authorities”

Overall, it creates room for tax cuts by pencilling in huge cuts in spending for after the next election that are simply not deliverable. The crisis in social care will continue, exacerbated by an increase in the minimum wage without any extra funding to pay for it. Whoever wins the next election will have some tough choices to make.

To finish where I began, the freeze in LHA is set to start again almost as soon as it ended, but even that only gets to part of the problem.

LHA rates will be restored to the 30th percentile next year but even that is still a cut to the 50th percentile that was the benchmark in 2010.

Finding somewhere affordable to rent within LHA rates will become temporarily easier next year but it will still be a struggle in many areas, especially for those looking for new tenancies whose rents are rising at up to twice the rate of existing ones.

Meanwhile the increases in LHA and benefits in general will also bring even more people within scope of the benefit cap. Last year the cap was increased, in a one-off move that leaves it still way below where it was when originally announced 10 years ago. That was not repeated this year, so many tenants will still face shortfalls against their rent that can only be plugged with discretionary housing payments.

The freeze pencilled in for 2025 and beyond will restart the whole depressing cycle all over again: LHA shortfalls generate rent arrears that generate evictions that generate homelessness that generates costs that threaten to bankrupt local authorities.

Because we have been here before. LHA rates were restored to the 30th percentile in 2019 after years of freezes and below-inflation increases only to be frozen again in 2020.

Just like then, the Treasury employs the same euphemistic language that “LHA rates will be maintained at this higher level in cash terms afterwards” to obscure the renewed freeze.

Just like then, there is no new investment in social housing at genuinely affordable rents that would permanently cut spending on LHA.

Just like then, we know what comes next unless the next government breaks the cycle.

Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing