Jersey housing minister’s plans to take on the island’s powerful private interests with proposed tenancy reforms

In an interview with Inside Housing, David Warr admits that tenants have not always been treated fairly in Jersey, as he sets out proposed reforms to the island’s rental law.

He says: “We have very powerful [landlords] who have got very strong views about how the rents are set here. But I was at a town hall meeting recently, where a landlord had not announced they were putting their rents up and then gave just three weeks’ notice to their tenants.

“On the one hand, these associations present as caring about the community, but there’s a money-making exercise going on as well.”

Mr Warr adds that some of the stories he has had heard about landlords on the island made him “wake up” to some of the poorer practices of some landlords that can leave some people in precarious situations who are also frightened to complain.

“We have this weird rule in Jersey where if you’re living or working on the island for between one to five years, then you have to through what we call ‘the unqualified sector’, [which] is notorious because there’s a limited amount of accommodation and rents can be high.