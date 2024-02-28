Jigsaw maintains A2 rating with Moody’s as outlook turns stable

The credit rating agency said the landlord, which owns 35,000 homes across the North West of England, will spend less than planned on development, meaning its debt will grow at a slower pace than originally envisioned.

Both Jigsaw Homes’ long-term issuer rating and Jigsaw Funding’s senior secured debt rating became A2 stable, while the landlord’s baseline credit assessment was also affirmed at A3.

Moody’s added that it expected Jigsaw’s operating performance to strengthen in comparison with its 2022-23 results, due to additional rental income.