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Jigsaw Homes has posted a 17.7% increase in operating surplus in the first half of the year, while the group’s operating margin exceeded its target by 10 percentage points.
In its six-month trading update, the 38,000-home landlord recorded turnover of £121.8m, up from £117.2m in the same period last year.
Jigsaw said it “continues to demonstrate strong and robust financial performance with high margins, strong interest cover and low levels of gearing”.
The group, which owns homes across the North West and East Midlands, has also announced plans to consolidate its four registered providers into a single provider, with a target to implement this by April 2027.
It delivered 254 homes across a mix of tenures in the first six months of 2025-26, down from 397 completions over the same period last year.
But the group “remains on track to achieve its practical completion target of 800 new homes for 2025-26”, the update said.
The landlord said it had completed 45 first-tranche shared ownership sales during the six-month period, against a target of 67 for the full financial year.
Jigsaw’s operating surplus rose from £34.2m last year to £40.3m, while its operating margin stood at 31.2% as of 30 September 2025 – 10 percentage points higher than its target.
It estimates that forecast figures will be “slightly better” than its original expectations for 2025-26, according to the update.
On asset management, the group said it had carried out over 18,900 assessments for damp, mould and condensation, identifying 3,742 cases requiring action.
It said: “In preparing for the requirements of Awaab’s Law, we established a dedicated Healthy Homes Team in 2024-25, providing holistic case management for damp, mould and condensation issues.
“We proactively complete an assessment of the safety and condition of our homes at least once a year to ensure properties do not present significant hazards to tenants that go undetected.”
Brian Moran, group chief executive, said: “Jigsaw Group remains financially robust and strategically well-positioned.
“Our development pipeline, regulatory compliance framework and asset management programmes support sustainable growth while delivering our social mission.”
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