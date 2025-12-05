Jigsaw Homes has posted a 17.7% increase in operating surplus in the first half of the year, while the group’s operating margin exceeded its target by 10 percentage points #UKHousing

Jigsaw said it “continues to demonstrate strong and robust financial performance with high margins, strong interest cover and low levels of gearing”.

In its six-month trading update, the 38,000-home landlord recorded turnover of £121.8m, up from £117.2m in the same period last year.

The group, which owns homes across the North West and East Midlands, has also announced plans to consolidate its four registered providers into a single provider, with a target to implement this by April 2027.

It delivered 254 homes across a mix of tenures in the first six months of 2025-26, down from 397 completions over the same period last year.

But the group “remains on track to achieve its practical completion target of 800 new homes for 2025-26”, the update said.

The landlord said it had completed 45 first-tranche shared ownership sales during the six-month period, against a target of 67 for the full financial year.